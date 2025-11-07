Burney Co. Sells 12,403 Shares of Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Burney Co. cut its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 69.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,366 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 12,403 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Amundi lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 224.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 230,891 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 159,636 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the first quarter worth about $357,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 37.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 15,839 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 70,330 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Stock Performance

Shares of RIO stock opened at $69.26 on Friday. Rio Tinto PLC has a 12 month low of $51.67 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RIO

Rio Tinto Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.