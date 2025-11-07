Burney Co. Sells 15,025 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust $ABR

Burney Co. decreased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,025 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABR. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 14.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 56,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.00.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

ABR stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 38.37 and a quick ratio of 38.37. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $15.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.7%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

