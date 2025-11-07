Burney Co. Sells 616 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Burney Co. decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4,630.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,309 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,827,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,628,000 after purchasing an additional 846,085 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,176,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,811,000 after purchasing an additional 817,998 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,382,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,664,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,279,706,000 after buying an additional 642,642 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $145.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.38 and a 200-day moving average of $144.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.44 and a twelve month high of $184.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,622.82. The trade was a 45.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $251,808.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,631. This represents a 17.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,376 shares of company stock worth $5,898,848. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.38.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

