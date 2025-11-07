Callahan Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.4% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $48,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $243.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.08 and a 200-day moving average of $217.89. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.17.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

