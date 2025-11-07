Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Positive Forecast for AMD Earnings

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $5.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.46. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AMD. UBS Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.21.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $237.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $385.75 billion, a PE ratio of 136.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.32. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Wise Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $343,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $1,145,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 43.3% in the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at $550,897,879.56. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. The trade was a 24.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 274,118 shares of company stock worth $46,180,719 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

