Chubb Limited $CB Shares Bought by Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Chubb by 112.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,298 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,696,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,398,000 after buying an additional 304,751 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,784,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,756,000 after buying an additional 30,334 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $562,221,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 19.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,410,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,826,000 after acquiring an additional 231,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $283.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $111.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.59. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $252.16 and a 1-year high of $306.91.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.19%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total value of $6,659,138.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 90,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,458,600. This trade represents a 20.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Chubb from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Chubb from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $320.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.79.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

