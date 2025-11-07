Cogent Biosciences, Inc. $COGT Stake Lessened by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 17.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 77.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 30,102 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,278,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

COGT stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

