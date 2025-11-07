Copia Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Copia Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $638,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 491,007 shares in the company, valued at $125,422,828.08. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $243.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.89.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $264.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.17.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

