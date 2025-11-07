Cross Staff Investments Inc Has $9.49 Million Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,237 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 6.6% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $842,412,558.95. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,373.35. This trade represents a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 224,300 shares of company stock valued at $57,586,933 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $269.77 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $277.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $325.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.22.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

