Cryder Capital Partners LLP Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Cryder Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,479 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 12.6% of Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $223,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 12.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $618.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $796.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $728.56 and a 200 day moving average of $700.16.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The business had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 9.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on META. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $860.00 to $808.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $920.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target (up from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.60.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.06, for a total value of $12,472,539.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.13, for a total transaction of $2,042,923.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,227.17. This represents a 25.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 75,798 shares of company stock worth $58,347,026 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

