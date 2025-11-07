Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. $PRAX

Cwm LLC raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) by 877.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $814,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX opened at $172.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 2.82. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $206.71.

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.45) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRAX shares. Jones Trading started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Chardan Capital set a $330.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

