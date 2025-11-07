Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 187 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Delta Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $825.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 price objective (up from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective (up from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $827.60.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.00, for a total value of $339,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 7,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,296. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total transaction of $333,391.05. Following the sale, the director owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,760.59. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,798 shares of company stock worth $58,347,026. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $618.94 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $728.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $700.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.28%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

