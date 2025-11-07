Edison International $EIX Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,083,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,892,003,000 after acquiring an additional 493,778 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,770,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000,000 after purchasing an additional 953,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,318 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Edison International by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,658,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,485,000 after buying an additional 1,289,062 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Zacks Research raised Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $52.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

Edison International Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE EIX opened at $56.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85. Edison International has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $88.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.52 and a 200-day moving average of $54.44.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.18. Edison International had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.950-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $99,486.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,167.24. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Further Reading

