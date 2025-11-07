Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Holdings Raised by Aspect Partners LLC

Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,002,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,432,218,000 after buying an additional 4,975,395 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,707,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,261,000 after buying an additional 81,587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,821,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,443,000 after acquiring an additional 682,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,613,912,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $950.00.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 4,314 shares of company stock worth $2,766,929 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $938.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $886.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $796.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $775.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $955.46.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

