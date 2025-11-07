Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $16,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on LLY shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. HSBC upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $950.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of LLY opened at $938.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $886.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $955.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $796.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $775.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.35%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 4,314 shares of company stock worth $2,766,929 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

