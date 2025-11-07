Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,880,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,890 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 0.6% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Meta Platforms worth $2,126,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the second quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total transaction of $333,391.05. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,760.59. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.00, for a total value of $339,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 7,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,296. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,798 shares of company stock valued at $58,347,026. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $840.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $810.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.60.

Shares of META stock opened at $618.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $728.56 and a 200 day moving average of $700.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.28%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

