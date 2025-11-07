Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,472 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,880 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Universal Health Services worth $15,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,373,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 931,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $173,381,000 after purchasing an additional 340,966 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 329.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 404,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,081,000 after purchasing an additional 310,531 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,555,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 119.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 241,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,687,000 after buying an additional 131,305 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHS opened at $226.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.23. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.33 and a fifty-two week high of $228.26. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.500-22.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $227.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.20.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $217,800.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,704.10. This represents a 13.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

