Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 89,123 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 609,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,123 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Weyerhaeuser worth $15,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,775,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,331,356,000 after buying an additional 339,884 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,766,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,047,234,000 after acquiring an additional 193,854 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,931,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,368,000 after acquiring an additional 440,163 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,177,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,088 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,138,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,561,000 after purchasing an additional 151,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.29 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,178.62. This trade represents a 22.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NYSE:WY opened at $22.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05, a PEG ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.04. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

