Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Invitation Home $INVH

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 492,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,547 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invitation Home worth $16,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invitation Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Home by 1,313.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Home during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Home in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 49.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

INVH stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. Invitation Home has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Invitation Home had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $688.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.940 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Invitation Home’s payout ratio is presently 122.11%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INVH. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Invitation Home from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Invitation Home from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.47.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

