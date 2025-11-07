Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Enersys $ENS

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,669 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Enersys worth $16,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Enersys by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enersys during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enersys by 1.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enersys by 33.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Enersys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ENS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enersys in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Enersys in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

Shares of Enersys stock opened at $129.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.67. Enersys has a 1 year low of $76.57 and a 1 year high of $140.98.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Enersys had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $951.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Enersys has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.710-2.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enersys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.99%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

