Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF $VFMO

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF worth $15,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFMO. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $429,000.

Shares of VFMO stock opened at $188.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.97. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $128.58 and a twelve month high of $179.56.

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

