Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Prudential Public Limited Company $PUK

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202,248 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $14,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Prudential Public by 8.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,878,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,380,000 after acquiring an additional 144,354 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Public in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Public during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Public by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Public during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Public stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. Prudential Public Limited Company has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $28.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.1542 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 117.0%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

