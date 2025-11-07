Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,972 Shares of H. B. Fuller Company $FUL

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,972 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of H. B. Fuller worth $15,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of H. B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,830,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in H. B. Fuller by 90.3% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 64,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in H. B. Fuller by 612.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 24,141 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in H. B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at $990,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of H. B. Fuller by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John J. Corkrean sold 14,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $857,728.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 54,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,700.26. This represents a 20.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FUL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of H. B. Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised H. B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded H. B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded H. B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Shares of H. B. Fuller stock opened at $57.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. H. B. Fuller Company has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $79.25.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter. H. B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 3.28%. H. B. Fuller has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.100-$4.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that H. B. Fuller Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. H. B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

