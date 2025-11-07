Equita Financial Network Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Equita Financial Network Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,133,630,000 after acquiring an additional 72,885,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,801,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,083,723,000 after purchasing an additional 454,226 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,548,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,040,469,000 after purchasing an additional 548,853 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,441,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,523,588,000 after purchasing an additional 890,553 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,972,807,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $313.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

