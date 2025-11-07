Equitable Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 16,870 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.0% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.75.

NVDA stock opened at $188.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,476,577 shares of company stock valued at $623,934,187. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

