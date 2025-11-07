Facet Wealth Inc. Buys 1,529 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. jvl associates llc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $313.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $862.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $318.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $310.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

