Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $91.60 Million Stake in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,144 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.8% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $91,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. One Degree Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 3,215 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 4,577 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Bey Douglas LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 40.4% during the second quarter. Bey Douglas LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.3% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners set a $560.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $682.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microsoft from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $634.59.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total transaction of $19,967,640.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 461,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,402,668.08. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,555 shares of company stock valued at $97,840,842. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $497.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $555.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $514.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

