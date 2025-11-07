Financial Connections Group Inc. Raises Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,548 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.2% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $269.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $277.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $203.07 to $246.99 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Apple from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,373.35. The trade was a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,300 shares of company stock valued at $57,586,933. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.