FinDec Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,172 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.8% of FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Phillip Securities cut Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.22.

Apple Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of AAPL opened at $269.77 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $277.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $842,412,558.95. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,373.35. This represents a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,300 shares of company stock worth $57,586,933. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

