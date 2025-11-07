Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 437,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $126,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $313.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $305.92 and its 200 day moving average is $286.33. The stock has a market cap of $862.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Dbs Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, KGI Securities raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.38.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

