Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) CEO Sells $13,710,537.35 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $13,710,537.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,911,452.29. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Down 6.3%

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $80.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $114.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.19. The company has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Fortinet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. DZ Bank upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Fortinet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on FTNT

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.