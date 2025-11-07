Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total value of $12,723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,698,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,333,277,791.90. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,476,577 shares of company stock worth $623,934,187 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $188.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.15 and its 200 day moving average is $161.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.75.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

