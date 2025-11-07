FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August $DAUG Position Increased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) by 122.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.33% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 142.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 18,568 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 33,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 11.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 16.6%

DAUG opened at $43.69 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $42.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average is $41.91. The stock has a market cap of $307.99 million, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.45.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

