FY2026 Earnings Forecast for AON Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AON in a report issued on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Tunis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $18.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $18.46. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AON’s current full-year earnings is $17.21 per share.
AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.
AON Price Performance
Shares of AON stock opened at $339.91 on Wednesday. AON has a 1-year low of $323.73 and a 1-year high of $412.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at $2,464,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown bought a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of AON by 6.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in AON by 27.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 125,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,219,000 after purchasing an additional 27,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in AON by 314.2% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AON Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.
About AON
Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.
