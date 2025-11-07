FY2026 EPS Estimates for AXSM Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.22) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.54). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AXSM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.88.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $139.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.37. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $141.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.12). Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 283.22% and a negative net margin of 49.88%.The firm had revenue of $170.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.96 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Herriot Tabuteau sold 21,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total transaction of $2,928,519.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,228.21. This trade represents a 75.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 407,271 shares of company stock valued at $50,640,415 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

