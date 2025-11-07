GoalVest Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on META. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $1,086.00 to $1,117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $837.00 to $802.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $870.00 price objective (down previously from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $840.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $827.60.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $618.94 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $728.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $700.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.28%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,612 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.13, for a total value of $2,042,923.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,227.17. The trade was a 25.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total transaction of $14,018,663.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,343,464.11. This trade represents a 17.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 75,798 shares of company stock valued at $58,347,026 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

