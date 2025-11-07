Herriot Tabuteau Sells 91,705 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) CEO Herriot Tabuteau sold 91,705 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.34, for a total value of $12,136,239.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,685.86. This trade represents a 92.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Herriot Tabuteau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 4th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 50,459 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $6,750,909.61.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 21,775 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total transaction of $2,928,519.75.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 13,390 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,590,330.30.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 12,774 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $1,518,062.16.

On Monday, October 6th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 19,220 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $2,309,667.40.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 19,719 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.19, for a total transaction of $2,251,712.61.

On Friday, September 12th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 27,907 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $3,319,816.72.

On Monday, September 15th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 15,254 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.37, for a total value of $1,790,361.98.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AXSM opened at $139.41 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $141.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.12). Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.88% and a negative return on equity of 283.22%. The company had revenue of $170.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.96 million. The firm’s revenue was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $163.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axsome Therapeutics

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.