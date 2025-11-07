Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF $PID Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,098 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.12% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Kaye Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 1,080,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,605,000 after purchasing an additional 70,919 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 147.9% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PID opened at $21.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.78. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.1721 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

