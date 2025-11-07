Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF $OMFL Stock Position Increased by Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OMFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,680,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,882,000 after acquiring an additional 47,869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

OMFL stock opened at $59.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $58.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.87.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.