iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,235,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,663,000 after acquiring an additional 663,730 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,235,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675,689 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,782,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,273,000 after purchasing an additional 258,589 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,386,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,592,000 after purchasing an additional 239,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,156,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,799 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $87.49 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.17.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

