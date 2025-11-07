iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR is Aspect Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Aspect Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Capital Corp CO boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO now owns 10,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 31,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWF LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6,382.5% during the second quarter. SWF LLC now owns 599,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,491,000 after acquiring an additional 590,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $116.94 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.59 and a 200-day moving average of $112.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

