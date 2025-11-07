iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Purchased by Aspect Partners LLC

Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Aspect Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.24 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $101.35. The stock has a market cap of $134.89 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.01.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

