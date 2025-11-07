iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IMCG Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,769 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.8% in the second quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $80.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $83.76.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

