iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX Holdings Trimmed by Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 80.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,825 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,046,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,036,000 after buying an additional 143,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 876,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,599,000 after acquiring an additional 76,706 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $65.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.79. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $48.99 and a 52-week high of $67.45.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.