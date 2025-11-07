iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $279,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $240.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $252.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

