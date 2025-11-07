iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Stock Position Trimmed by Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,975 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.8% of Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWR opened at $94.35 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $97.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

