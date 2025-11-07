iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF $SMLF Shares Bought by Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 225.5% in the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 14,896 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $72.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.61. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $53.39 and a 1 year high of $76.33.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

