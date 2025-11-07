Itron, Inc. $ITRI Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,623 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Itron worth $14,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Itron by 54.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 52.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Itron by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 34,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Itron during the 1st quarter worth $737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ITRI. Oppenheimer set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Itron and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Itron from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Itron from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Baird R W lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Itron Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $105.99 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.11 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.06. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $581.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.49 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 11.05%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.940 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Itron

In other news, SVP Justin K. Patrick sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $48,620.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,560.91. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $43,983.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,551.27. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,037 shares of company stock valued at $380,566 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Further Reading

