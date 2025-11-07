JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,421,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,548 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.6% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $1,571,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Brookwood Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 93.5% during the second quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 9,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 15,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.8% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 415,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,331,000 after purchasing an additional 50,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

NYSE JPM opened at $313.63 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $318.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $305.92 and a 200-day moving average of $286.33. The company has a market cap of $862.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

