Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Medpace by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,067,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth approximately $2,059,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Medpace by 10.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Medpace by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 36,196 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.90, for a total transaction of $17,225,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 925,799 shares in the company, valued at $440,587,744.10. This trade represents a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.01, for a total transaction of $1,210,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 65,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,628,155. This represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,708 shares of company stock worth $50,761,481. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $592.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $525.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.27. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.05 and a 1 year high of $625.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.49 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 91.88% and a net margin of 18.36%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $270.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Truist Financial set a $555.00 price target on Medpace in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $475.90.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

